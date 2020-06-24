Image credit: Shutterstock GU Exam 2020: Gauhati University Releases Exam Notice Of Even Semesters

Gauhati University has released the exam notification for BA, BSc, and BCom, 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester final exams; for both regular and arrear batches. Application forms are to be submitted online, on guexamform.com, from July 1, 2020. The last date to submit GU 2020 application forms will be announced later. “Filling the examination form...online can be done by the students themselves. However, to avoid any possible difficulty, initiatives can be taken by the colleges, so that the entire process can be done in the college itself,” Gauhati University said in a statement.

Candidates will be required to deposit the application fee to the college cashiers, along with a printout of the application form and challan. The challan will be generated after submitting the form. The university has not made any change in the fees structure this year.

“Colleges have to deposit the examination fees, semester wise, stream wise...through RTGS to Gauhati University SBI account...and to submit all the fees payment documents in a separate envelope to the Dy. controller of examinations….” the exam notification said.

Colleges will also be required to verify the online forms before appearing for further processing, the university informed.

Arrear candidates will be required to fill up the application form only for the papers they could not pass previously, according to the notification.

As many as 350 colleges are affiliated to Gauhati University. Undergraduate final semester exams of Science, Commerce, and Arts are conducted offline, in pen and paper mode.