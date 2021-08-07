GU Admission 2021: Gauhati University Begins Registration For PG Courses

Gauhati University, Guwahati, has started the admission process for postgraduate courses. The registration forms were released on August 6 and the last date to apply is August 31. Admission will be based on entrance exams scheduled for September 15 to 17, 2021 and results will be declared on September 26 and 27. Admissions will take place on September 29 and 30, and classes will start on October 1. Students can apply online at admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

GU PG Admission 2021: Apply here

Pay the application fee, submit the form and take a printout for future use

Read the instructions and click on ‘Apply now’

GU has asked applicants to visit the web pages of particular departments and colleges for necessary information.

Keep all documents and information required to submit along with the application form ready

An applicant can apply to one traditional course and two interdisciplinary courses only.

The Application form is editable, but once it is finally submitted, it will no longer be editable.

Students can submit the form even if their results are awaited.

Check the eligibility conditions before submission of the application form.

The provisional merit list will be published on the University website only.