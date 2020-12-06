Image credit: Shutterstock GU Admission 2020: Apply Now For Two-Year MEd Programme At Gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University on December 5 started online application for the two-year MEd programme. Candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply online on the official website, gauhati.ac.in. The last date to submit applications is December 15, 2020. Admission to the programme will be given on the basis of entrance exam result. GU will conduct the entrance exam on December 20.

Candidates must have a BEd or BT degree under Gauhati University or any other university recognized by Gu with at least 55% marks in aggregate as per the latest NCTE norms. Relaxation of 5% marks will be given to reserved category students.

Serving candidates must submit a study leave certificate or no objection certificate from their concerned employers along with the application.

Online application fee is Rs 600. “Candidates have the option of making the payment of fees/ Bank charges through the ONLINE MODE as no other mode of payments will be entertained. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking. RuPay Card is not accepted,” GU said.

“On successful completion of the Online Application Process, candidates are required to take a printout of the ereceipt and filled up online application form. Please note that if the same cannot be generated online transaction may not be successful,” Gauhati University said.

