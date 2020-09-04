  • Home
  • Education
  • GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Date: Gujarat CET Result Tomorrow, Details Here

GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Date: Gujarat CET Result Tomorrow, Details Here

GUJCT Result 2020 Date: Gujarat CET result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, at 8 am, on the official website, gseeb.org.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 4, 2020 6:24 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

GUJCET 2020 Answer Key: GSEB releases Gujarat CET Answer Key At Gsebeservice.com
GUJCET 2020 Exam: Gujarat CET Examination Today, Check Details
GUJCET 2020: Gujarat CET Examination Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Guidelines
GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Board To Issue Admit Cards Today On Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020: New Exam Date Announced
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Date: Gujarat CET Result Tomorrow, Details Here
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Date: Gujarat CET Result Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Gujarat School Education Board, or GSEB, will declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2020, result tomorrow, September 5, at 8 am. The GUJCET 2020 result will be available on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates, will be able to check their GUJCET result 2020 by using their roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

The marksheet of GUJCET, however, will not be released tomorrow. The GUJCET marksheet released date will be announced later, the board said.

GUJCET Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check GUJCET 2020 result:

  1. Once results are declared, go to the official website -- gseb.org.

  2. Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link.

  3. Enter the required login credentials.

  4. Submit and view GUJCET 2020 result.

Candidates, who wish to get xerox copy of their GUJCET 2020 answer key will be able to apply after the declaration of results.

The details on how to get GUJCET answer key, along with the schedule, will be announced later by the board, an official statement said.

For candidates from other boards, GUJCET 2020 marksheet will be sent via post, GSEB said.

Previously, GSEB had released the GUJCET 2020 answer key for all the subjects of the examination. Candidates can check the GUJCET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection.

Click here for more Education News
GUJCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Direct Link Here
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Direct Link Here
JEECUP Admit Card 2020 Date: When, Where And How To Download UP Polytechnic Admit Card
JEECUP Admit Card 2020 Date: When, Where And How To Download UP Polytechnic Admit Card
Assam: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till September 30, Online Classes Allowed
Assam: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till September 30, Online Classes Allowed
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis 2020: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis 2020: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students
NEET And JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition By 6 States, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
NEET And JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition By 6 States, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................