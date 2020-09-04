Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Date: Gujarat CET Result Tomorrow

The Gujarat School Education Board, or GSEB, will declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2020, result tomorrow, September 5, at 8 am. The GUJCET 2020 result will be available on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates, will be able to check their GUJCET result 2020 by using their roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

The marksheet of GUJCET, however, will not be released tomorrow. The GUJCET marksheet released date will be announced later, the board said.

GUJCET Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check GUJCET 2020 result:

Once results are declared, go to the official website -- gseb.org. Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit and view GUJCET 2020 result.

Candidates, who wish to get xerox copy of their GUJCET 2020 answer key will be able to apply after the declaration of results.

The details on how to get GUJCET answer key, along with the schedule, will be announced later by the board, an official statement said.

For candidates from other boards, GUJCET 2020 marksheet will be sent via post, GSEB said.

Previously, GSEB had released the GUJCET 2020 answer key for all the subjects of the examination. Candidates can check the GUJCET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection.