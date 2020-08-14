GSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam For General Stream Postponed

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, has postponed the Class 12 General Stream supplementary exam. The GSEB General stream purak pariksha was scheduled on August 23, 2020. The Gujarat board students who were either absent or have failed in one or more subjects can take the supplementary examination. New dates for fresh application of GSEB purak pariksha will be announced soon.

A GSEB statement has confirmed the GSEB Purak Pariksha general stream 2020 postponement.

GSEB has reconsidered the decision to postpone the Gujarat board supplementary examination for general stream in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. However, the GSEB SSC, or Class 10, supplementary exams will be held as per schedule between August 25 and August 28 and the GSEB Class 12 Science supplementary exams from August 25 to August 27.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks. GSEB had already declared the GSEB Class 10 results and GSEB Class 12th results.

GSEB Class 10 and GSEB Class 12 exams were held as per schedule between February and March, but the multiple lockdowns and COVID-19 protocols had led to the disruption in the academic schedule.