Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 10th Result: No Official Announcement Yet On Dates

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has not announced the Class 10 board exam (SSC) result date. The exam was held from March 5 to March 17. GSEB usually announces result dates in advance. This year, it had announced the Class 12 Science exam result date one day before the scheduled day. Last year the Class 10 result was declared on May 21 and the result date was announced by the GSEB five days before.

The GSEB SSC result will be available on the official website of the Board gseb.org.

GSEB conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for schools affiliated to the Board in the state. The Board declares Class 12 science first, followed by Class 10 result and declares the Class 12 Arts and Commerce result at last.

Last year, 66.97% candidates had qualified the exam of which 64.97% passed in Gujarati medium and 72.66% passed in Hindi Medium. The pass percentage was less in comparison to 2018. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the exam last year.

As per GSEB rules, to qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade 'D'. To be eligible for Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade 'D' in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade 'E1' or 'E2' in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify. Passing standard for differently-abled candidate is 20%.

Various reports are saying that the GSEB 10th result is expected in June.