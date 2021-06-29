GSEB SSC Result 2021: Here’s How Students Can Download Scores

GSEB 10th result 2021 declared

GSEB SSC result 2021: Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) has announced Class 10 or SSC results. Students can download their scores from the official website, gseb.org, using their school index numbers. The exams this year had been cancelled earlier and results have been declared using internal assessment and school-level examinations.

The schools are required to provide students duplicate copies of their marksheets, and should also make a record of it, the board said.

Results for Sanskrit medium candidates will be announced on July 1, it said.

GSEB 10th result 2021: Direct link

Steps To Check GSEB 10th Result 2021

Go to gseb.org Enter school login credentials on the result tab Submit Find your marks against your name Take a printout of your scorecard

A total of 8,57,204 students have been declared pass this year, out of whom 17,186 have secured A1 grade. The number of students who got A2 grade is 57,362.

1,00,973 students have got B1, 1,50,432 have got B2, 1,85,266 secured C1, 1,72,253 C2 and 1,73,732 have been given D grade.