The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB Class 10 (SSC) result at 6 am today and the top score in it is 94.66%. The overall pass percentage in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam this year is 60.64%, a rather drastic drop from 66.97% in 2019. The pass percentage of boys is a modest 56.53%, close to 10 points less than the percentage of girls to qualify -- 66.2%.

The number of students to achieve the top A1 grade in GSEB SSC result has dropped from 4,974 in in 2019 to less than half -- 1,671. Similarly, 23,754 students have A2 grade this year where their number was 32,375 last year and 58,128 have got B1 grade compared to last year’s 70,677. The number of D-graders has almost doubled, increasing from 6,288 in 2019, to 13,977 this year.

The centre at Sapreda has the highest result this year with 94.78% pass percentage while Rowabari had only a pass percentage of 14.09%. Among the districts, Surat has the highest pass percentage with 74.66% and Dahod has the lowest with 47.47%.

Students can check the results by logging into the official website of GSEB, gseb.org. The results are also available on private websites but candidates are advised to cross-check the results with those on the official website.

Students can check the Class 10 result through the board’s official website gseb.org.

Go to gseb.org

Click on the Gujarat Board 10th Result link

Enter details such as roll number

Click submit

The website will show you your results

Save a copy for future reference