  • Home
  • Education
  • GSEB SSC result 2020: Results Declared, Direct Links Here

GSEB SSC result 2020: Results Declared, Direct Links Here

Students can check the GSEB 10th result by logging into the official website, gseb.org. Candidates have to enter their roll number and other details on the link provided on the website to access the results.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 9, 2020 7:04 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Result Declared
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Result Tomorrow
CBSE Board 2020: Scrap Remaining Exams, Use Internal Assessment For Promotion, Demands SFI
Madras High Court Against Holding Class 10 Board Exams; Tamil Nadu Says It Is Right Time Now
“Foolish To Put Lives Of Students In Danger”: NSUI Demands Postponement Of AIIMS Entrance
Telangana SSC Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted Based On Internal Assessment
GSEB SSC result 2020: Results Declared, Direct Links Here
Gujarat board 10th result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Gujarat Board 10th result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat board Class 10 (SSC) result. Students can check the results by logging into the official website of GSEB, gseb.org. Candidates have to enter their roll number and other details on the link provided on the website to access the results. The results are also available on private websites but candidates are advised to cross-check the results with those on the official website. The GSEB’s Class 12 result was declared in March.

GSEB, in a notification issued on June 8, had said that the original marksheet or scorecard will be distributed later and announcement of the same will be made on the official website on a later date.

GSEB 10th Result 2020 Link

Students can check the Class 10 result through the board’s official website gseb.org.

  • Go to gseb.org

  • Click on the Gujarat Board 10th Result link

  • Enter details such as roll number

  • Click submit

  • The website will show you your results

  • Save a copy for future reference

The GSEB 10th results are usually released by May but got delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although, COVID-19 and the ensuing nationwide lockdown did not affect the exam, which was held between March 5 to March 21, the evaluation got delayed. GSEB Class 12 Science results were declared on May 21, following the board’s practice of declaring the Class 12 Science results first followed by the Class 10 results and then the Class 12 Arts and Commerce results.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Board SSC results Gujarat Board 10th results gujarat board 10th exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Result Declared
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Result Tomorrow
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Result Tomorrow
Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi
Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi
CBSE Board 2020: Scrap Remaining Exams, Use Internal Assessment For Promotion, Demands SFI
CBSE Board 2020: Scrap Remaining Exams, Use Internal Assessment For Promotion, Demands SFI
Madras High Court Against Holding Class 10 Board Exams; Tamil Nadu Says It Is Right Time Now
Madras High Court Against Holding Class 10 Board Exams; Tamil Nadu Says It Is Right Time Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................