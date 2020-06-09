Image credit: Shutterstock Gujarat board 10th result declared

Gujarat Board 10th result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat board Class 10 (SSC) result. Students can check the results by logging into the official website of GSEB, gseb.org. Candidates have to enter their roll number and other details on the link provided on the website to access the results. The results are also available on private websites but candidates are advised to cross-check the results with those on the official website. The GSEB’s Class 12 result was declared in March.

GSEB, in a notification issued on June 8, had said that the original marksheet or scorecard will be distributed later and announcement of the same will be made on the official website on a later date.

Students can check the Class 10 result through the board’s official website gseb.org.

Go to gseb.org

Click on the Gujarat Board 10th Result link

Enter details such as roll number

Click submit

The website will show you your results

Save a copy for future reference

The GSEB 10th results are usually released by May but got delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although, COVID-19 and the ensuing nationwide lockdown did not affect the exam, which was held between March 5 to March 21, the evaluation got delayed. GSEB Class 12 Science results were declared on May 21, following the board’s practice of declaring the Class 12 Science results first followed by the Class 10 results and then the Class 12 Arts and Commerce results.