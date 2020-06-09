Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2020: Live Update

GSEB SSC result is available at gseb.org

The GSEB SSC result has been declared. The SSC result is available on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org.

June 9, 8.00 am: Students can check the GSEB SSC result using their roll number.

June 9, 7.55 am: The official website of GSEB is gseb. org not GSEB service. Student should check the SSC result from the official website only.

June 9, 7.52 am: Marksheet and pass certificate will be issued to students later.

June 9, 7.48 am: Details about the new academic session will be given by the GSEB. Due to COVID-19 pandemic schools across the nation have adopted online methods of teaching.

June 9, 7.45 am: Schools in Gujarat have remained close since March 16. A decision on reopening them will be taken in July.

June 9, 7.41 am: GSEB has already declared Class 12th Science results on May 21. The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

June 9, 7.39 am: Meanwhile, CBSE students in the state will appear for the remaining papers of the Class 12 board exam from July 1 to July 15. The CBSE class 10, 12 result can be expected in August.

June 9. 7.38 am: Last year 66.97 per cent had cleared the GSEB SSC exam. Out of the 8,28,944 students who had registered for the exam, 8,22,823 took the exam. Out of them 5,51,023 students passed the exam.

June 9, 7.36 am: According to GSEB rules, a student must obtain a minimum of grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify. Those candidates who were only able to obtain grade 'E1' or 'E2' in the subjects will have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify. The passing standard for a differently-abled candidate is 20%.

June 9, 7.34 am: The GSEB will announce SSC supplementary exam dates soon. Students who did not qualify the SSC exam can appear for the supplementary exam

June 9, 7.32 am: The official website gseb.org is not responding currently. Students need to wait and retry later.

June 9, 7.15 am: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has said that the date of scorecard or marksheet distribution of GSEB SSC result will be announced on a later date on the official website.

June 9, 7.00 am: The GSEB had announced that the SSC result will be released at 8 am today.