Gujarat Board 10th Result: GSEB SSC Result 2020 To Be Declared Tomorrow

Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result tomorrow, June 9, 2020, at 8 am. GSEB SSC result 2020 will be made available on the official website of the board-- gseb.org. Candidates will be able to check their individual results using roll numbers and registration numbers as login credentials. “The secondary Class 10 result and Sanskrit result will be announced on 9 June at 8 am on the website. The date of distribution of scorecard will be announced later on the website,” GSEB said in a notification.

In order to pass in Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020, candidates are required to obtain a minimum grade of ‘D’ in all subjects. Candidates with E1, E2 grades will be required to reappear and improve their results. For differently-abled candidates, 20% is the minimum passing mark.

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020 has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were held between March 5 to March 17. Last year, GSEB SSC results were declared on May 21.

GSEB has already declared Class 12th Science results on May 21.