GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Result Tomorrow
GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, will declare Class 10 results tomorrow; on the official website, gseb.org.
Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result tomorrow, June 9, 2020, at 8 am. GSEB SSC result 2020 will be made available on the official website of the board-- gseb.org. Candidates will be able to check their individual results using roll numbers and registration numbers as login credentials. “The secondary Class 10 result and Sanskrit result will be announced on 9 June at 8 am on the website. The date of distribution of scorecard will be announced later on the website,” GSEB said in a notification.
In order to pass in Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020, candidates are required to obtain a minimum grade of ‘D’ in all subjects. Candidates with E1, E2 grades will be required to reappear and improve their results. For differently-abled candidates, 20% is the minimum passing mark.
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020 has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were held between March 5 to March 17. Last year, GSEB SSC results were declared on May 21.
GSEB has already declared Class 12th Science results on May 21.