Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 Declared For Over 3 Lakh Students

GSEB SSC result has been declared at gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has said that the date of scorecard or marksheet distribution of GSEB SSC result will be announced on a later date on the official website.

GSEB SSC Result 2020 Link

The official website of the Board is not responding. Students have to wait for a while and retry later.

The GSEB will announce SSC supplementary exam dates soon. Students who did not qualify the SSC exam can appear for the supplementary exam

For GSEB SSC exam, the board may allow students to apply for reverification of their marks. Details on this will be announced soon.

The GSEB SSC exams were held between March 5 to March 17.

GSEB conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for schools affiliated to the Board in the state. The Board declares Class 12 science first, followed by Class 10 result and declares the Class 12 Arts and Commerce result at last.

According to GSEB rules, a student must obtain a minimum of grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify. Those candidates who were only able to obtain grade 'E1' or 'E2' in the subjects will have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify. The passing standard for a differently-abled candidate is 20%.

Last year 66.97 per cent had cleared the GSEB SSC exam. Out of the 8,28,944 students who had registered for the exam, 8,22,823 took the exam. Out of them 5,51,023 students passed the exam.

GSEB has already declared Class 12th Science results on May 21. The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

Meanwhile, CBSE students in the state will appear for the remaining papers of the Class 12 board exam from July 1 to July 15. The CBSE class 10, 12 result can be expected in August.







