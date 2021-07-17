GSEB 12th Science results will be declared today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly called GSEB, will announce Class 12, or HSC Science result, today, July 17 at 8 am. Schools have to use the index numbers and passwords to download the Class 12th GSEB results from gseb.org. As the GSEB 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 Science results will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

The board has asked the schools to provide the result and score cards to the students. As many 1.40 lakh students of Science stream had registered for the board exams this year. The GSEB board exams were slated to be held from July 1 to 16.

As per Gujarat board assessment rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified.