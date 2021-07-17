GSEB HSC Science Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th Results, Latest Update From Official
As the GSEB 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 Science results will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly called GSEB, will announce Class 12, or HSC Science result, today, July 17 at 8 am. Schools have to use the index numbers and passwords to download the Class 12th GSEB results from gseb.org. As the GSEB 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 Science results will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.
The board has asked the schools to provide the result and score cards to the students. As many 1.40 lakh students of Science stream had registered for the board exams this year. The GSEB board exams were slated to be held from July 1 to 16.
As per Gujarat board assessment rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified.
The GSEB board exams which were scheduled to be held from July 1 to 16 were cancelled amid the second wave of Covid. As many 1.40 lakh students of Science stream and 5.43 lakh of General Stream (Arts and Commerce) had registered for Class 12 GSEB exams this year.
As per Gujarat board assessment rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. The GSEB students who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.
