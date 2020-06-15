Gujarat: 76.29% Pass Class 12 Board Exam, 269 Schools Record 100 Per Cent Result

GSEB result: In 269 schools in the state, 100% pass has been recorded.

76.29% students have cleared Class 12th or higher secondary certificate (HSC) exam in Gujarat this year. A total of 3,71,771 students had appeared for the GSEB 12th exam this year in Science, Arts and Commerce streams from schools affiliated to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The board is also referred as the GSEB.

The overall performance of Class 12 students this year has increased. Last year 73.27% students from the state board had cleared the exam.

70.97% of male students have qualified the Class 12th exam. The pass percentage among female students is 82.20%.

269 schools in the state have recorded 100% pass.

Highest pass percentage has been recorded in Patan district. 86.67% students have cleared the Class 12th exam under GSEB board in this district. Among other districts where students have performed well are Botad, Aravalli, Surendranagar, Surat, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Kutchh. In all of these districts, the overall pass percentage is above 80%.

Only 58.26% students from Junagadh district have cleared the Class 12th exam. This is the lowest pass percentage recorded in a district in Gujarat.



