Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Declared

GSEB HSC result has been declared at gseb.org.

Gujarat board Class 12th result 2020 for Arts and Commerce streams has been declared and is available at the official website of the Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org. Candidates can check their result using their roll number. The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later. GSEB Class 12 Result 2020 Link

GSEB HSC Result (Arts, Commerce ) 2020: How To Check

Go to the official website

Click on the GSEB 12th result link

Enter the details asked (date of birth, roll number, etc.)

Submit the details

Download the result copy or online mark statement

The GSEB Class 12th examinations were held between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

Schools and colleges nationwide have remained close since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



