Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Live Update

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 12th exam or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam result today for Arts and Commerce streams. The Board had declared the Class 12th Science result earlier. GSEB HSC result 2020 will be declared at gseb.org.





GSEB HSC Result 2020: Live Update





June 15, 7.23 am: Students who did not qualify the GSEB 12th exam can appear for the supplementary exam. Last year the supplementary exam result was released in July.

June 15, 6.56 am: After GSEB result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence. In colleges and universities the classes will commence in September this year, as per UGC guideline.

June 15, 6.48 am: The official website of the GSEB is not responding . Students can wait for a while and retry later.

June 15, 6.46 am: Taking cognisance of the COVID-19 situation, the state government had asked private schools to not hike fees and to offer flexibility to parents to pay the March-May tuition fees over six months at their own convenience.

June 15, 6.41 am: Schools will reopen after a decision is taken with the stakeholders. The decision to reopen schools will be taken in July.

June 15, 6.39 am: GSEB HSC result is out.

June 15, 6.37 am: The Gujarat government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis.

June 15, 6.31 am: Schools have remained close in Gujarat and all other states in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. In Gujarat board exams were completed before the lockdown was imposed.

June 15, 6.30 am: Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.

June 15, 6.17 am: Students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website.

June 15, 5.55 am: Candidates can download the GSEB HSC result copy using their roll number and/ or date of birth.

June 15, 5.52 am: The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

June 15, 5.50 am: In GSEB Class 12th Science exam, this year the Board has registered 71.34% pass. Last year 71.9% of students had cleared the exam.

June 15, 5.45 am: The official website of GSEB is gseb. org not GSEB service. Student should check the SSC result from the official website only.

June 15, 5.40 am: GSEB Class 12 result will be announced at 8 am.

