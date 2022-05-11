GSEB Result 2022 Class 12th Science Tomorrow: Previous Years' Gujarat Board HSC Pass Percentage

GSEB 12th HSC Science result tomorrow, previous years' pass percentage

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSB), or GSEB, will declare the Class 12 HSC Science result tomorrow, May 12. Schools will be required to use the index numbers and passwords to download the Class 12th GSEB Science results from gseb.org. As per Gujarat board HSC Science assessment rules, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified.

There also exists a provision for students scoring 'E1' or 'E2' grades in GSEB HSC Science subjects to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. The details of Gujarat board Class 12th Science supplementary exams will be announced after the declaration of result.

As the GSEB 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis last year, the Class 12 Science results was declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Among the total students registering for GSEB Class 12th HSC Science exams last year, 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls have cleared the exam. A total of 3,245 students have scored A1 Grade. Last year the GSEB 12th Science result was declared on July 17.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 71.34 per cent. Rajkot district was the best performing district with 84.47% pass percentage and Chhota Udepur was the least performing district with only 29.81 pass percentage. Supplementary exam was held for those students who had not qualified the exam.

In 2019, 71.9 per cent of the students had cleared the Class 12 board exam in the Science stream. In 2019, the Gujarat Board Class 12 result was announced on May 9.