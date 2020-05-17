  • Home
  • Education
  • GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams

GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams

GSEB result 2020: The daughter of a man who sells green grass for cattle has overcome the adversity of limited means to score 98.86 percentile in her Class 12 board exams, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 17, 2020 9:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) To Release Class 12 Science Result Today
Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers
KCET 2020: Last Date To Change Exam Centres In Application Form Extended Till May 31
CUCET 2020: Last Date To Apply For Admission In Central Universities Is June 6
Unfair Means Cases: Haryana Board Asks Students To Submit Proforma Online
GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams
GSEB result 2020: Neha Yadav, a student Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala, secured 98.86 percentage in the Class 12 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board exam
Ahmedabad:

GSEB result 2020: The daughter of a man who sells green grass for cattle has overcome the adversity of limited means to score 98.86 percentile in her Class 12 board exams, the results of which were announced on Sunday. Neha Yadav, a student Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala here, secured 98.86 percentile in the Class 12 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board exam despite having to study in a two-room tenement housing nine members of her joint family.

"I started preparing for the Board exam very early. I will now begin preparation for GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Exam) for admission in a medical college. My father wants me to be a doctor," she said.

"My school teachers encouraged me to take up Science. I took Science for Class 12 with a major in Biology," she added.

Her teacher Dilipsinh Chavda said Neha did not want to pursue Science in her higher secondary even after securing 98 per cent in her Class 10 Board exam as she hailed from a poor family.

"However, we teachers encouraged her and she has excelled. She is an inspiration to all the students here, especially the poor ones who get discouraged by their circumstance and give up studies," Chavda said.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
“We Are Planning To Shift The Academic Year Of SEBA Schools”: Assam Education Minister
“We Are Planning To Shift The Academic Year Of SEBA Schools”: Assam Education Minister
Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers
Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers
Lockdown 4: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Says No Special Classes For Class 10 Students
Lockdown 4: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Says No Special Classes For Class 10 Students
Himachal Board Introduces 15 New Vocational Subjects This Year
Himachal Board Introduces 15 New Vocational Subjects This Year
‘My Book My Friend’ Campaign: Explore The Realm Of Good Books, CBSE To Schools, Students
‘My Book My Friend’ Campaign: Explore The Realm Of Good Books, CBSE To Schools, Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................