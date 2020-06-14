GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Tomorrow At Gseb.org; Know How To Check

Gujarat Board Class 12th Result Tomorrow, Know How To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB,has announced that the result of Arts and Commerce will be declared on June 15 at 8 am. The board will declare the GSEB SSC result 2020 in online mode on the official website of GSEB -- gseb.org. The board concluded the Class 12 examinations for all the streams by March-end. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown delayed the process of evaluation and declaration of GSEB Class 12th Arts and Commerce results. GSEB will notify the students about the dates for distribution of mark sheets, pass certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students shortly.The Board had already declared the Class 12th Science result on May 17.

Last year, the GSEB Class 12th Result for Arts and Commerce were declared on May 25 in 2019. The GSEB pass percentage, last year, was 73.27 per cent.

How To Check GSEB Class 12th Result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated link for the stream -- Arts or Commerce

Step 3: On the next window, insert the Class 12th seat number as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click OK

Step 5: View and download the GSEB Class 12th result 2020