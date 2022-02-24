The GSHSEB Class 12 practical exam hall ticket is available for schools to download on gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Exam 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB HSC or Class 12 practical exam 2022. The Gujarat Board HSC practical exam admit card 2022 for Science stream is available for schools to download on the official website-- gseb.org.

Candidates can collect the GSEB HSC Science practical exam 2022 admit cards from their respective schools.

As per the schedule. the GSHSEB Class 12 practical exam will begin on March 2, 2022.

How To Download GSEB HSC Practical Exam Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website – gseb.org. Click on the ‘HSC SCIENCE MARCH 2022 - PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET’ link. Enter your school index number Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GS & HSEB. Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP). Download the Gujarat HSC Practical Exam 2022 admit card.

GSEB HSC Practical Exam Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

In case the registered mobile number or email id needs to be changed, a request can be sent on an official school letterhead with the signature of the principal and school index number to gsebhet@gmail.com. Schools can also reach out to the helpline numbers - 8401292014 , 8485992014.

The GSHSEB has also released the Class 10, 12 board exams schedule 2022 for theory papers. The GSEB HSC, or Class 12, exam for Science and General stream will start from March 28 and for vocational examination from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC, or Class 10, exam will be held from March 28, 2022.

The GSEB Class 12 HSC exam will start with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muḷa Tatvo and Physics papers on the first day, while Class 10 SSC exams will start with the First Language papers. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.