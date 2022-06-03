Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: GSEB 12th Result At Gseb.org Tomorrow
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The GSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. HSC result will be announced at 8 am tomorrow
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB will announce the Class 12 general stream result 2022 on Saturday, June 4. The GSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in a social media post said, "The Gujarat Board Class 12 result will be published on June 4 at 8 am."
To check and access the GSEB HSC result 2022, students will have to use their six-digits seat number on the official result window - gseb.org. According to GSEB 12th evaluation criteria, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website- gseb.org
- Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in credentials- six-digit seat number
- Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022
- Take a print out for further reference.
GSEB HSC Science exam result 2022 was earlier announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified in the HSC Science exam, the pass percentage touched at 72.02 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys marginally with a pass percentage of 72.05 per cent.
Live updates
The GSEB Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 am on June 4,.
"The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am," Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted.
The official website to check the Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2022 is gseb.org.
To access the GSEB HSC result, candidates will have to enter their roll number on the official website- gseb.org.
The GSHSEB will announce the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result 2022 on June 6.
Confirming the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time, the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted: "The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am."
ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૨ સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉ.ઉ.બુ.પ્રવાહ અને સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૪/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે.— Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022
The GSEB HSC result 2022 will be declared on the official website- gseb.org.
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the GSEB HSC General result on Saturday, June 4.