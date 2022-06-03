Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GSEB HSC result at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB will announce the Class 12 general stream result 2022 on Saturday, June 4. The GSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in a social media post said, "The Gujarat Board Class 12 result will be published on June 4 at 8 am."

To check and access the GSEB HSC result 2022, students will have to use their six-digits seat number on the official result window - gseb.org. According to GSEB 12th evaluation criteria, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- gseb.org Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link Enter the log-in credentials- six-digit seat number Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022 Take a print out for further reference.

GSEB HSC Science exam result 2022 was earlier announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified in the HSC Science exam, the pass percentage touched at 72.02 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys marginally with a pass percentage of 72.05 per cent.