Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: GSEB 12th Result At Gseb.org Tomorrow

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The GSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. HSC result will be announced at 8 am tomorrow

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 9:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check GSEB HSC result at gseb.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB will announce the Class 12 general stream result 2022 on Saturday, June 4. The GSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in a social media post said, "The Gujarat Board Class 12 result will be published on June 4 at 8 am."

Latest: Check top 100 career Options after class 12th. Download Free! 
Browse: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here 
Don't Miss50+ Entrance Exams That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here

To check and access the GSEB HSC result 2022, students will have to use their six-digits seat number on the official result window - gseb.org. According to GSEB 12th evaluation criteria, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- gseb.org
  2. Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials- six-digit seat number
  4. Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022
  5. Take a print out for further reference.

GSEB HSC Science exam result 2022 was earlier announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified in the HSC Science exam, the pass percentage touched at 72.02 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys marginally with a pass percentage of 72.05 per cent.

Live updates

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: GSEB 12th Result 2022 will be announced at 8 am tomorrow, direct link to check at gseb.org

09:00 PM IST
June 3, 2022

GSEB 12th Result 2022 Date And Time

The GSEB Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 am on June 4,.



08:44 PM IST
June 3, 2022

GSEB 12th Result 2022

"The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am," Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted.

08:33 PM IST
June 3, 2022

In Other News: Assam HSLC Result 2022 On June 7

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. Check details

08:10 PM IST
June 3, 2022

GSEB HSC Result 2022 Official Website

The official website to check the Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2022 is gseb.org.

08:03 PM IST
June 3, 2022

Gseb.org HSC Result 2022

To access the GSEB HSC result, candidates will have to enter their roll number on the official website- gseb.org.

07:57 PM IST
June 3, 2022

10th Class Result 2022 Date Gujarat Board

The GSHSEB will announce the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result 2022 on June 6.

07:54 PM IST
June 3, 2022

Jitu Vaghani Twitter

Confirming the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time, the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted: "The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am."

07:48 PM IST
June 3, 2022

GSEB HSC Result 2022 Link

The GSEB HSC result 2022 will be declared on the official website- gseb.org.

07:44 PM IST
June 3, 2022

GSEB HSC Result 2022

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the GSEB HSC General result on Saturday, June 4.

Gujarat Board 12th result GSEB HSC Results
