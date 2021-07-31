Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB HSC Result 2021 to be announced today for Commerce and Arts students

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce Class 12 Commerce, Arts results today. The GSEB HSC result 2021 will be released online at result.gseb.org and gseb.org. Students can check their results at the official website using their registration number and date of birth. This year, as the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, and the Class 12 Commerce, Arts results have been calculated based on a formula that gives weightage to the performance of students in Classes 10, 11 and 12. Last week, the GSHSEB declared 100 per cent pass result in the Class 12 Science stream in 2021. As per the data shared by the board, as many as 3,245 students passed with A-1 grade this year in GSEB Science stream and more than 18,000 students secured more than 80 per cent marks.

