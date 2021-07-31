  • Home
Live

GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board’s Class 12 Commerce, Arts Results Shortly

The GSEB HSC result 2021 will be released online at result.gseb.org and gseb.org. Students can check their results at the official website using their registration number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 6:05 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce Class 12 Commerce, Arts results today. The GSEB HSC result 2021 will be released online at result.gseb.org and gseb.org. Students can check their results at the official website using their registration number and date of birth. This year, as the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, and the Class 12 Commerce, Arts results have been calculated based on a formula that gives weightage to the performance of students in Classes 10, 11 and 12. Last week, the GSHSEB declared 100 per cent pass result in the Class 12 Science stream in 2021. As per the data shared by the board, as many as 3,245 students passed with A-1 grade this year in GSEB Science stream and more than 18,000 students secured more than 80 per cent marks.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Follow GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:

Last week, the GSHSEB declared 100 per cent pass result in the Class 12 Science stream in 2021. As per the data shared by the board, as many as 3,245 students passed with A-1 grade this year.

06:05 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Gujarat 12th results will not be available individually. Schools will login to their index number and password and download the results of their students. Students need to contact their schools to know their scores.



05:56 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Arts and Commerce results 2021 will be announced today at 8 am at – result.gseb.org.

05:55 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce students will be declared today, July 31.

