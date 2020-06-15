Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2020 available at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), has announced the GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Results today. Candidates can check the results through the official website gseb.org by logging in with their seat numbers. Alternatively, GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Results can also be accessed through private portals such as examresults.net but it is advised to cross-check the results with the official website. This year, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the HSC class 12 exams. The Gujarat Board had already declared the Class 12 Science results as well as the Class 10th results earlier.

GSEB Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 can be checked through the official website gseb. Org. The Gujarat board official website may not load properly due to high traffic. In that case, Students can check HSC results 2020 are available. If the website is functioning, student can check results through the following process.

Step 1: Go to gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 link for the stream -- Arts or Commerce

Step 3: On the next window, insert the Class 12th seat number as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click OK

Step 5: Download the GSEB Class 12th result 2020

Alternatively, students can also check the results through examresults.net. Students are, however, advised to cross-check the results with the official website.

Step 1: Visit examresults.net

Step 2: Click on GSEB HSC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter the required details and click ok

Step 4: Download and a save a copy of your result.