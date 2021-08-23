  • Home
  • Education
  • GSEB HSC Class 12th 2021: Result For Commerce, Arts Repeater Exam Declared

GSEB HSC Class 12th 2021: Result For Commerce, Arts Repeater Exam Declared

GSEB has declared the result of GSEB HSC Result 2021 for the repeater Commerce and Arts exam. Students who appeared for the GSEB HSC Repeater exam can check and download their results through the official website of the board- gseb.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 12:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board 12th Science Repeaters Result Declared
GSEB HSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Gujarat Board’s 12th Commerce, Arts Results Link
Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Results For Commerce, Arts Students
Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021 For Arts, Commerce Students Today
Gujarat Board Class 12 Result For Arts, Commerce Tomorrow
GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th Science Results Released
GSEB HSC Class 12th 2021: Result For Commerce, Arts Repeater Exam Declared
GSEB has declared the result of GSEB HSC Result 2021 for repeater exam
New Delhi:

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of GSEB HSC Result 2021 for Commerce and Arts streams. These results are of the students who appeared for the repeater exams. Students who appeared for the GSEB HSC Repeater exam can check and download their results through the official website of the board- gseb.org.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

These results are for both private and regular students. This year, a total of 1,14,193 appeared for the repeater examination.

Direct Link To Check The Result

GSEB HSC Result 2021: How To Check The Result

  • Go to the official website of GSEB- gsebeservice.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

  • Students will be redirected to the latest result window

  • On the login window, fill in the seat number and click on the 'Go' tab on the right hand side.

  • GSEB HSC Result 2021 of repeater exams will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a screenshot or print of 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater results for future use.

The official notification released by the Gujarat board states: “H.Sc. Exam July 2021 General stream, 5 vocational streams, and U.B.U stream. The result is being pressed today. The examination was conducted at the district headquarters of the state.”

“There were 1,30,388 candidates in the examination, out of which 1,14,193 candidates appeared in the examination. 31,785 candidates are eligible to get the certificate. Thus, the July 2021 examination is the whole of the state. The result is 27.83 percent,” the notice stated further.

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2021 for the science stream on August 16

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB HSC Results Class 12th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
In IIT Kanpur’s National Initiative, AIPL Installs 10 Indigenous Oxygen Plants
In IIT Kanpur’s National Initiative, AIPL Installs 10 Indigenous Oxygen Plants
Keep Schools Open, Implement Covid Control Measures: Government Report
Keep Schools Open, Implement Covid Control Measures: Government Report
More Than 300 Schools Reopen In Mizoram
More Than 300 Schools Reopen In Mizoram
TN 10th Result 2021 (OUT) LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Declared At Dge.tn.gov.in, Manabadi
Live | TN 10th Result 2021 (OUT) LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Declared At Dge.tn.gov.in, Manabadi
TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................