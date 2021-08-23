GSEB HSC Class 12th 2021: Result For Commerce, Arts Repeater Exam Declared

GSEB has declared the result of GSEB HSC Result 2021 for repeater exam

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of GSEB HSC Result 2021 for Commerce and Arts streams. These results are of the students who appeared for the repeater exams. Students who appeared for the GSEB HSC Repeater exam can check and download their results through the official website of the board- gseb.org.

These results are for both private and regular students. This year, a total of 1,14,193 appeared for the repeater examination.

GSEB HSC Result 2021: How To Check The Result

Go to the official website of GSEB- gsebeservice.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Students will be redirected to the latest result window

On the login window, fill in the seat number and click on the 'Go' tab on the right hand side.

GSEB HSC Result 2021 of repeater exams will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a screenshot or print of 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater results for future use.

The official notification released by the Gujarat board states: “H.Sc. Exam July 2021 General stream, 5 vocational streams, and U.B.U stream. The result is being pressed today. The examination was conducted at the district headquarters of the state.”

“There were 1,30,388 candidates in the examination, out of which 1,14,193 candidates appeared in the examination. 31,785 candidates are eligible to get the certificate. Thus, the July 2021 examination is the whole of the state. The result is 27.83 percent,” the notice stated further.

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2021 for the science stream on August 16

Click here to read the official notification.