Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Live Update

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 12th exam or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam result today for Arts and Commerce streams. The Board had declared the Class 12th Science result earlier. GSEB HSC result 2020 will be declared at gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 6:19 am IST

New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 12th exam or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam result today for Arts and Commerce streams. The Board had declared the Class 12th Science result earlier. GSEB HSC result 2020 will be declared at gseb.org.


GSEB HSC Result 2020: Live Update


June 15, 6.17 am: Students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website.

June 15, 6.10 am: Students who did not qualify the GSEB 12th exam can appear for the supplementary exam.

June 15, 6.02 am: GSEB HSC result is out.

June 15, 5.55 am: Candidates can download the GSEB HSC result copy using their roll number and/ or date of birth.

June 15, 5.52 am: The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

June 15, 5.50 am: In GSEB Class 12th Science exam, this year the Board has registered 71.34% pass. Last year 71.9% of students had cleared the exam.

June 15, 5.45 am: The official website of GSEB is gseb. org not GSEB service. Student should check the SSC result from the official website only.

June 15, 5.40 am: GSEB Class 12 result will be announced at 8 am.

