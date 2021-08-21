GUJCET 2021 result declared at result.gseb.org

GUJCET result 2021: Result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 has been published. Students who took the Pharmacy and Engineering Entrance Exam earlier this month can check their results on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), result.gseb.org.in. GUJCET result 2021 can be downloaded using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

A total of 1,17,932 students had registered for the exam this year and 1,13,202 appeared in GUJCET 2021. GSHSEB said 4,730 students were absent in the exam. The number of students with a percentile rank of above 99 is 474 in group A and in group B, 678 students have scored above 99 percentile. The number of above 98 percentile scorers is 940 in group A and 1,347 in group B.

GUJCET is for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses. The exam was conducted on August 6.

GUJCET 2021 result direct link

How To Download GUJCET Result 2021

Visit the GSEB result website, result.gseb.org Click on the Gujarat CET result link Enter your seat number and submit Download the result. Take a printout for future use.

Earlier, the GSHSEB had released the provisional GUJCET 2021 answer key and allowed students to raise objections to it.

Details of the counselling process, for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges of the state, will be announced shortly.

There were two papers in GUJCET 2021. The Physics and Chemistry paper was held for 120 minutes and the Mathematics paper was conducted for 60 minutes.

The exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Students have been awarded one mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 mark has been deducted for each wrong answer.