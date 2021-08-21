GSEB GUJCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link

GSEB GUJCET 2021 result: GUJCET result 2021 can be downloaded using roll number or seat number from result.gseb.org

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2021 10:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

Live
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today
GUJCET 2021 Answer Key Expected To Be Released Soon
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Admit Card; Direct Link Here
GUJCET Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details
GUJCET Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details
GUJCET 2021 result declared at result.gseb.org

GUJCET result 2021: Result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 has been published. Students who took the Pharmacy and Engineering Entrance Exam earlier this month can check their results on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), result.gseb.org.in. GUJCET result 2021 can be downloaded using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

A total of 1,17,932 students had registered for the exam this year and 1,13,202 appeared in GUJCET 2021. GSHSEB said 4,730 students were absent in the exam. The number of students with a percentile rank of above 99 is 474 in group A and in group B, 678 students have scored above 99 percentile. The number of above 98 percentile scorers is 940 in group A and 1,347 in group B.

GUJCET is for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses. The exam was conducted on August 6.

GUJCET 2021 result direct link

How To Download GUJCET Result 2021

  1. Visit the GSEB result website, result.gseb.org

  2. Click on the Gujarat CET result link

  3. Enter your seat number and submit

  4. Download the result. Take a printout for future use.

Earlier, the GSHSEB had released the provisional GUJCET 2021 answer key and allowed students to raise objections to it.

Details of the counselling process, for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges of the state, will be announced shortly.

There were two papers in GUJCET 2021. The Physics and Chemistry paper was held for 120 minutes and the Mathematics paper was conducted for 60 minutes.

The exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Students have been awarded one mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 mark has been deducted for each wrong answer.

