GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Today, Details Here

The Gujarat School Education Board, or GSEB, will declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2020, result today, September 5, at 8 am. Once announced, GUJCET 2020 result will be available on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card to check their GUJCET result 2020.

The marksheet of GUJCET, however, will not be released today. The marksheet released date will be announced later, an official statement said.

Candidates, who wish to get xerox copy of their GUJCET 2020 answer key will be able to apply after the declaration of results, GSEB said.

Detailed information regarding GUJCET answer key, along with the schedule, will be announced later by the board, an official statement said.

For candidates from other boards, GUJCET 2020 marksheet will be sent via post, GSEB said.

GUJCET Result 2020: How To Check





Follow these instructions to check GUJCET 2020 result:

1. Go to the official website -- gseb.org.

2. Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link.

3. Enter the required login credentials.

4. Submit and view GUJCET 2020 result.

Previously, GSEB had released the GUJCET 2020 answer key for all the subjects of the examination.

GSEB conducted GUJCET 2020 on August 24 as a pen and paper test. There are four main subjects in the exam-- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

Each section carries 40 questions. Each question carries one mark. For each incorrect response, .25 marks will be deducted.