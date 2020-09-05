GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How To Check

  • Home
The result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2020 has been announced by the Gujarat School Education Board, or GSEB.

The result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2020 has been announced by the Gujarat School Education Board, or GSEB. To check GUJCET 2020 results, candidates can now visit the official website-gseb.org and view their scorecards. Candidates can use their roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card to check their GUJCET result 2020.

GSEB conducted GUJCET 2020 on August 24 in pen and paper test. There are four main subjects in the exam-- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

GUJCET Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these instructions to check GUJCET 2020 result:

1. Go to the official website -- gseb.org.

2. Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link.

3. Enter the required login credentials.

4. Submit and view GUJCET 2020 result.

GUJCET marksheet will be released later this month. According to an official statement, the marksheet will be released date will be announced soon. Candidates, who wish to get a copy of their GUJCET 2020 answer key, must download their scorecards and keep a copy for future reference.

Detailed information regarding GUJCET answer key, along with the schedule, will be announced later by the board, an official statement said. For candidates from other boards, GUJCET 2020 marksheet will be sent via post, GSEB said.

Each section carries 40 questions. Each question carries one mark. For each incorrect response, .25 marks will be deducted.

