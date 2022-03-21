GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download

The GSHSEB Class 10 exam hall ticket has been released at gseb.org.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Exam 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022. The Gujarat Board SSC admit card 2022 can be downloaded through the official website-- gseb.org.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Students should also note that they will have to collect the GSEB Class 10 hall ticket from their respective schools. Only the school administrators/ principals will have access to download the Gujarat Board admit cards from the official website.

As per the schedule, the GSHSEB Class 10 board exams will begin on March 29, 2022. Candidates are advised to carry the GSEB SSC exam 2022 admit card to the examination centre. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Exam Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website – gseb.org. Click on the ‘SSC EXAM HALL TICKET MARCH 2022 ’ link. Enter your school index number Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the board. Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP). Download the Gujarat SSC Exam 2022 admit card.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Exam Admit Card 2022: Direct Link