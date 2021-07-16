  • Home
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce Class 12, or HSC result, tomorrow, July 17 at 8 am. To access the Class 12 GSEB result, schools have to use their index numbers and passwords.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 16, 2021 4:14 pm IST

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Date And Time Announced, Check Here
GSEB Class 12th result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce Class 12, or HSC Science result, tomorrow, July 17 at 8 am. To access the Class 12 GSEB result Science stream, schools have to use their index numbers and passwords. The board has asked the schools to provide the result and score cards to the candidates.

As per official data, while 78,646 students have registered for Class 12 exam GSEB board, only 67,629 appeared. In science, 27,601 out of 29,801 candidates have written the Class 12 exams. Among the total registered, 86.69 per cent students from Vocational Science (Physics) appeared for the exams.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage.

The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.

Gseb.org is the Gujarat Board’s official website to check Class 12 results. Alternatively, students can also check the results through examresults.net. Students are, however, advised to cross-check the results with the official website.

GSEB 12th result
