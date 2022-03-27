GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Other Guidelines

Gujarat board SSC, HSC exams will start tomorrow

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will start the Class 10, 12 board exams from tomorrow, March 28. The GSEB HSC (Class 12) exam for Science and General stream and GSEB SSC (Class 10) exams have been scheduled to be held in offline mode at designated centres across the state from tomorrow. While the GSEB Class 12 vocational examination will be conducted from April 4, 2022.

The GSEB Class 12 HSC exam will start with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muḷa Tatvo and Physics papers on the first day, while Class 10 SSC exams will start with the First Language papers. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

GSEB has already distributed the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centres without the GSEB hall tickets. Students must reach the GSEB exam centres prior to the scheduled reporting time.

For the exams from the 2021-22 academic year, the Gujarat Education Department had announced the introduction of two levels of Mathematics Paper -- Basic and Standard -- for the students of Class 10. Class 10, or SSC, students appearing for GSEB board exam in 2022 had the option to choose Mathematics-Basic or Mathematics-Standard, based on their further academic preferences.

According to GSHSEB, Class 10 students will have to study the same textbook and syllabus. Based on their interest and understanding of the subject, students will be able to opt for one of the papers at the time of filling up the Class 10th board exam forms.