GSEB Declares Gujarat Board General Stream Result; Direct Link Here

GSEB 12th General stream result announced

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly known as GSEB, has declared the results of Class 12 General stream, Vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium today, June 4. The GSEB Class 12th result is available on the Gujarat board official websites -- gseb.org. To access the GSEB 12th General stream result, students who appeared for the exam in March-April 2022 will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 General Stream Live Updates

According to Gujarat GSEB board rules, a student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Students scoring Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Students have to score more than 90 per cent marks to get A1 grade. While those scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, students with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.

GSEB Result Grading System

A1 Grade: 90 per cent marks and above

A Grade: 80 - 90 per cent marks

B Grade: 70 - 80 per cent marks

D Grade: Less than 40 per cent marks

GSEB Class 12th General Stream Result 2022 - Direct link

Last year, due to the Covid menace GSEB had to cancel the Class 12 board exams and all students were declared pass.

How To Check GSEB Class 12th Result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated link for the stream

Step 3: On the next window, insert the Class 12th seat number as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click OK

Step 5: View and download the GSEB Class 12th result 2022