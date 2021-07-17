GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2021: When, Where, How To Check

GSEB 12th result 2021 Science will be announced soon

Gujarat Board Class 12th result 2021 will be released for Science students at the official website of the Board, gseb.org. The result will be announced at 8 am. Schools will download the GSEB HSC result 2021, and students can collect their mark sheets from schools later. This year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board examinations were cancelled for the regular students, but the authorities decided to conduct the for over 60 thousand Class 12 repeaters.

The Board would put out a notification announcing the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.

This year, a total number of 1.7 lakh students of the Science stream had registered for the board examinations.

GSEB HSC Result (Science) 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website, gseb.org

Click on the GSEB 12th result link

Enter the details asked (date of birth, roll number, etc.)

Submit the details

Download the result copy or online mark statement

Gujarat board 10th results have already been announced and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it.

2,991 students from Surat city secured A1 grade in GSEB Class 10 exam results. The GSEB 10th results showed that of the 17,186 Al grade students in the state, 2,991 were from Surat. 2,056 students have got A1 grades in Rajkot, 881 students in Ahmedabad city and 1,158 students from Ahmedabad rural got A1 grades.