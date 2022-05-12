GSEB Science Result 2022 Live: Gujarat Class 12 HSC Science Result At 10 AM Today; Website, Direct Link
Gujarat HSC Science Result Live: The GSEB HSC result 2022 will be released online at gseb.org. Students will be able to check their results at the official website using credentials including their registration numbers, index numbers and dates of birth.
12th Science Result 2022 Gujarat Board: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB, will declare the Class 12 Science results for the 2022 board exams today, May 12. While announcing the Gujarat board 12th HSC Science result date and time, the Education Minister in a social media post also confirmed the result time. The GSEB HSC Class 12 result will be declared at 10 am today. The GSHSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- gseb.org. To access the Class 12 Gujarat Science result 2022, schools will be required to use the index numbers and passwords.
According to the Gujarat board HSC Science Class 12 assessment rules, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. There also exists a provision for students scoring 'E1' or 'E2' grades in GSEB HSC Science subjects to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams.
GSEB 12th Result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online
Step 1: Go to official websites -- gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the exam result link for HSC 12 results 2022
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and view GSEB Science result 2022
Follow GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates Here:
GSEB HSC 12th Science Result Date And Time
While confirming the GSEB HSC 12th Science result date and time, the Cabinet Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani in a social media post said: “The Gujarat board Class 12 Science result will be published on 12/05/2022 at 10:00 am.”
ધોરણ-૧૨ વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહની માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨માં લેવાયેલ પરીક્ષા અને ગુજકેટ-૨૦૨૨નું પરિણામ તારીખ ૧૨/૦૫/૨૦૨૨ના રોજ સવારે ૧૦:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે.— Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) May 11, 2022
GSEB Class 12 Result Date 2022 Today
The HSC Science 12th result 2022 Gujarat board will be announced on today, May 12 at 10 am.