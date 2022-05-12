Gujarat board Class 12 result at 10 am today at gseb.org

12th Science Result 2022 Gujarat Board: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB, will declare the Class 12 Science results for the 2022 board exams today, May 12. While announcing the Gujarat board 12th HSC Science result date and time, the Education Minister in a social media post also confirmed the result time. The GSEB HSC Class 12 result will be declared at 10 am today. The GSHSEB 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- gseb.org. To access the Class 12 Gujarat Science result 2022, schools will be required to use the index numbers and passwords.

According to the Gujarat board HSC Science Class 12 assessment rules, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. There also exists a provision for students scoring 'E1' or 'E2' grades in GSEB HSC Science subjects to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams.

GSEB 12th Result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to official websites -- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for HSC 12 results 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view GSEB Science result 2022

