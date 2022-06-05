  • Home
GSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Know When To Check Gujarat Board SSC Result Tomorrow

GSEB Class 10 Result Date 2022: The GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th result will be announced at 8 am. The board website -- gseb.org will host the result of Gujarat board Class 10 SSC exam.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 2:35 pm IST

GSEB Class 10 result date 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly GSEB, is all set to declare the Class 10 result tomorrow, June 6. The GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th result will be announced at 8 am. The board website -- gseb.org will host the result of Gujarat board Class 10 SSC exam. Along with the GSEB SSC 10th result 2022, the GSHSEB will also declare the Gujarat board Sanskrit first exam result. Around 9.72 lakh students appeared for the GSEB 10th SSC exam. The GSEB SSC exams were held in March-April.

As per the GSEB board SSC marking scheme, a student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Students obtaining Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Students will be required to score more than 90 per cent marks to get A1 grade. While those scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, students with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.

Gujarat Board SSC Result Grading System

A1 Grade: 90 per cent marks and above

A Grade: 80 - 90 per cent marks

B Grade: 70 - 80 per cent marks

D Grade: Less than 40 per cent marks

Last year, due to the Covid menace GSEB had to cancel the Class 10, 12 board exams and all GSEB SSC students were declared pass. In 2020, 60.64 per cent students had cleared the Class 10th exam in Gujarat.

GSEB 10th result

