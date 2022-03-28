  • Home
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow

GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022: A total of 9.72 lakh students will appear for the class 10 exam, while 4.26 lakh students have registered to appear for the class 12 exam. The class 10, 12 exams will be held in both morning and afternoon shifts following the Covid-19 guidelines

Education | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 10:02 am IST

Check Gujarat Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 day guidelines
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Gujarat Board, GSHSEB class 10, 12 exams will commence from Monday, March 28. A total of 9.72 lakh students will appear for the class 10 exam, while 4.26 lakh students have registered to appear for the class 12 exam.

The class 10, 12 exams will be held in both morning and afternoon shifts following the Covid-19 guidelines. On the first day of 10th exam, students will appear on their first language paper, while HSC, 12th exam will be held on Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Mula Tatvo and Physics papers.

GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Instructions

  1. Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre
  2. Students need to carry admit card, and to reach exam centre well before time
  3. Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall
  4. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

For the exams from the 2021-22 academic year, the Gujarat Education Department had announced the introduction of two levels of Mathematics Paper -- Basic and Standard -- for the students of Class 10. Class 10, or SSC, students appearing for GSEB board exam in 2022 had the option to choose Mathematics-Basic or Mathematics-Standard, based on their further academic preferences.

The Gujarat Board HSC exam will be concluded on April 12, while SSC exam on April 9. For details on Covid-19 guidelines, exam day instructions to follow, please visit the website- gseb.org.

gseb.org HSC exam gujarat board 10th exam

