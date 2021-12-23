  • Home
  • Education
  • GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Details Here

GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Details Here

GSEB 2022 Board Exam Dates: The decision to revise the exam dates in order to complete the syllabus and to give students time to prepare for the exams, an official statement said.

Education | Written By mridus | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 2:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GSEB 10th Repeater Exam Result Out, Know How To Check
GSEB HSC Class 12th 2021: Result For Commerce, Arts Repeater Exam Declared
GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board 12th Science Repeaters Result Declared
GSEB HSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Gujarat Board’s 12th Commerce, Arts Results Link
Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Results For Commerce, Arts Students
Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021 For Arts, Commerce Students Today
GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Details Here
GSEB 2022 board exam dates revised
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has revised the examination schedule of all exams including preliminary, or second exam, talent search test, Classes 10, 12 board exams and Classes 9, 11 school exams. The decision to revise the exam dates in order to complete the syllabus and to give students time to prepare for the exams, an official statement said.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Also the dates of summer vacation and the start of the new academic session have been revised. Earlier, the summer vacation was to start on May 2, 2022 and continue till June 5, 2022, but now has been revised and will be between May 9 and June 12. The 2022-23 academic session will begin from June 13, instead of June 6, 2022.

Earlier scheduled to be held from January 27, 2022, the prelim, or second exam, for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held between February 10 and February 18. As per the new GSEB revised dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 12, and for Classes 9 and 11, from April 21 to April 30, 2022.

Gujarat Class 9 To 12 Revised Exam Dates

Exam

Old Date

Revised Date

Prelim/second exam (Class 9 to 12 all)

January 27, 2022 to February 4, 2022

February 10 to 18, 2022

Talent Search Test (Class 9)

February 7, 2022

February 22, 2022

Board subject at school level Exam theoretical-experimental

February 9 to 11, 2022

February 24 to 26, 2022

Experimental/Practical exam (Class 12)

February 14 to 23, 2022

March 2 to 12, 2022

Class 10 and 12 board exams

March 14 to 30, 2022

March 28 to April 12, 2022

Class 9 and 11 school examination

April 11 to 21, 2022

April 21 to 30, 2022

Academic year 2022-23 and summer vacation


Old date

Revised date

Summer vacation

May 2 to June 5, 2022

May 9 to June 12, 2022

New academic year 2022-23

Starts from June 6, 2022

Starts from June 13, 2022

Click here for more Education News
GSEB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE Releases ICSE, CSE Reduced Syllabus, Question Paper; Direct Links Here
CISCE Releases ICSE, CSE Reduced Syllabus, Question Paper; Direct Links Here
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Application For UG NEET Extended; Registration Steps
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Application For UG NEET Extended; Registration Steps
ICAR Releases 3rd Round Seat Allotment Status; Check Complete Schedule Here
ICAR Releases 3rd Round Seat Allotment Status; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams End; Details On Classes 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Board Exams
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams End; Details On Classes 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Board Exams
Registration For AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 Starts; Details Here
Registration For AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2021 Starts; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................