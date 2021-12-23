GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Details Here

GSEB 2022 board exam dates revised

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has revised the examination schedule of all exams including preliminary, or second exam, talent search test, Classes 10, 12 board exams and Classes 9, 11 school exams. The decision to revise the exam dates in order to complete the syllabus and to give students time to prepare for the exams, an official statement said.

Also the dates of summer vacation and the start of the new academic session have been revised. Earlier, the summer vacation was to start on May 2, 2022 and continue till June 5, 2022, but now has been revised and will be between May 9 and June 12. The 2022-23 academic session will begin from June 13, instead of June 6, 2022.

Earlier scheduled to be held from January 27, 2022, the prelim, or second exam, for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held between February 10 and February 18. As per the new GSEB revised dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 12, and for Classes 9 and 11, from April 21 to April 30, 2022.

Gujarat Class 9 To 12 Revised Exam Dates

Exam Old Date Revised Date Prelim/second exam (Class 9 to 12 all) January 27, 2022 to February 4, 2022 February 10 to 18, 2022 Talent Search Test (Class 9) February 7, 2022 February 22, 2022 Board subject at school level Exam theoretical-experimental February 9 to 11, 2022 February 24 to 26, 2022 Experimental/Practical exam (Class 12) February 14 to 23, 2022 March 2 to 12, 2022 Class 10 and 12 board exams March 14 to 30, 2022 March 28 to April 12, 2022 Class 9 and 11 school examination April 11 to 21, 2022 April 21 to 30, 2022

Academic year 2022-23 and summer vacation