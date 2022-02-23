GSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Time Tables For Gujarat Board 2022 Exams
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the examination schedule for 2022 Class 10, 12 board exams. The GSEB HSC, or Class 12, exam for Science and General stream will start from March 28 and for vocational examination from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC, or Class 10, exam will be held from March 28, 2022.
The GSEB Class 12 HSC exam will start with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muḷa Tatvo and Physics papers on the first day, while Class 10 SSC exams will start with the First Language papers. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.
GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For General Stream
Date
Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:45 pm)
Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm)
March 28, 2022
Sahkar Panchayat
Namanam muḷa tatvo
March 29, 2022
History
Statistics
March 30, 2022
Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi
Philosophy
March 31, 2022
--
Economics
April 1, 2022
Secretariat practices and Commerce
Geography
April 4, 2022
Social Science
Business Administration
April 5, 2022
Music Theory
Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
April 6, 2022
-
Psychology
April 7, 2022
--
First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil
April 8, 2022
-
Hindi (second language)
April 9, 2022
Painting (Theoretical)Painting (Practical)Healthcare(T)Retails (T)Beauty and WellnessTravel and Tourism
Computer Introduction
April 11, 2022
-
Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit
April 12, 2022
Rajyashastra
Sociology
GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For Science
Date
Subject (Exam Time 3 to 6:30 PM)
March 28, 2022
Physics
March 30, 2022
Chemistry
April 1, 2022
Biology
April 4, 2022
Mathematics
April 6, 2022
English – First Language & Second Language
April 8, 2022
First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)
Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB - All Subjects
10th GSEB exam date 2022
Subjects
March 28, 2022
First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
March 30, 2022
Basic Mathematics
March 31, 2022
Standard Mathematics
April 4, 2022
Science & Technology
April 6, 2022
Social Science
April 7, 2022
Gujarati (Second Language)
April 8, 2022
English (Second Language)
April 9, 2022
Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails