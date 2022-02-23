GSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Time Tables For Gujarat Board 2022 Exams

GSEB releases Class 10, 12 board exams

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the examination schedule for 2022 Class 10, 12 board exams. The GSEB HSC, or Class 12, exam for Science and General stream will start from March 28 and for vocational examination from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC, or Class 10, exam will be held from March 28, 2022.

The GSEB Class 12 HSC exam will start with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muḷa Tatvo and Physics papers on the first day, while Class 10 SSC exams will start with the First Language papers. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For General Stream

Date Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:45 pm) Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm) March 28, 2022 Sahkar Panchayat Namanam muḷa tatvo March 29, 2022 History Statistics March 30, 2022 Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi Philosophy March 31, 2022 -- Economics April 1, 2022 Secretariat practices and Commerce Geography April 4, 2022 Social Science Business Administration April 5, 2022 Music Theory Gujarati (second language) / English (second language) April 6, 2022 - Psychology April 7, 2022 -- First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil April 8, 2022 - Hindi (second language) April 9, 2022 Painting (Theoretical)Painting (Practical)Healthcare(T)Retails (T)Beauty and WellnessTravel and Tourism Computer Introduction April 11, 2022 - Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit April 12, 2022 Rajyashastra Sociology

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For Science

Date Subject (Exam Time 3 to 6:30 PM) March 28, 2022 Physics March 30, 2022 Chemistry April 1, 2022 Biology April 4, 2022 Mathematics April 6, 2022 English – First Language & Second Language April 8, 2022 First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB - All Subjects