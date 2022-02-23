  • Home
GSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Time Tables For Gujarat Board 2022 Exams

The GSEB HSC, or Class 12, exam for Science and General stream will start from March 28 and for vocational examination from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC, or Class 10, exam will be held from March 28, 2022.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 7:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the examination schedule for 2022 Class 10, 12 board exams. The GSEB HSC, or Class 12, exam for Science and General stream will start from March 28 and for vocational examination from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC, or Class 10, exam will be held from March 28, 2022.

Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities 

The GSEB Class 12 HSC exam will start with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muḷa Tatvo and Physics papers on the first day, while Class 10 SSC exams will start with the First Language papers. The Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For General Stream

Date

Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:45 pm)

Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

March 28, 2022

Sahkar Panchayat

Namanam muḷa tatvo

March 29, 2022

History

Statistics

March 30, 2022

Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi

Philosophy

March 31, 2022

--

Economics

April 1, 2022

Secretariat practices and Commerce

Geography

April 4, 2022

Social Science

Business Administration

April 5, 2022

Music Theory

Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)

April 6, 2022

-

Psychology

April 7, 2022

--

First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil

April 8, 2022

-

Hindi (second language)

April 9, 2022

Painting (Theoretical)Painting (Practical)Healthcare(T)Retails (T)Beauty and WellnessTravel and Tourism

Computer Introduction

April 11, 2022

-

Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit

April 12, 2022

Rajyashastra

Sociology

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For Science

Date

Subject (Exam Time 3 to 6:30 PM)

March 28, 2022

Physics

March 30, 2022

Chemistry

April 1, 2022

Biology

April 4, 2022

Mathematics

April 6, 2022

English – First Language & Second Language

April 8, 2022

First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB - All Subjects

10th GSEB exam date 2022

Subjects

March 28, 2022

First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 30, 2022

Basic Mathematics

March 31, 2022

Standard Mathematics

April 4, 2022

Science & Technology

April 6, 2022

Social Science

April 7, 2022

Gujarati (Second Language)

April 8, 2022

English (Second Language)

April 9, 2022

Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails

