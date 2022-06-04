  • Home
GSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board HSC Result

The GSEB HSC result 2022 will be declared today, June 4. As per the schedule, the GSEB 12th results for the General stream will be announced at 8 am today.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 6:46 am IST

Here's how to check Gujarat Board HSC result 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

GSEB Gujarat HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB HSC, or Class 12 result 2022 today, June 4. As per the schedule, the GSEB 12th results for General stream will be announced at 8 am today. Candidates can check their Gujarat HSC result 2022 through the official website- gseb.org, by using their roll number. Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

To pass GSEB Class 12 board exam 2022, students need to secure at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Those candidates who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for Gujarat Board supplementary or compartment exams. The GSHSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2022 has already been announced on May 12.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Board To Announce GSEB HSC Result 2022 Today

GSEB Gujarat HSC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- gseb.org
  • On the homepage, click on the 'GSEB HSC result 2022' link.
  • Enter your roll number and click on 'submit' option.
  • Your GSEB 12th results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | GSEB 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Board SSC Result On June 6

Meanwhile, the GSHSEB will announce the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result 2022 on June 6. The GSEB Class 10 result 2022 will be declared at 9 am on June 3, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

GSEB Result Gujarat Board results Gujarat Board Class 12 Result GSEB HSC Results

