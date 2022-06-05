  • Home
Live

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Board 10th Result At Gseb.org Tomorrow

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 8 am tomorrow. Check Class 10 result on the official website- gseb.org

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 6:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Download GSEB SSC result 2022 at gseb.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) exam result 2022 on Monday, June 6. The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 8 am. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani earlier tweeted, "The result of Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Class 10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6."

The GSEB SSC Class 10 exam result 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. The students need to use the six digit seat number to download the SSC provisional score card.

GSEB SSC Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- gseb.org
  2. Click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link
  3. Enter your six digit seat number
  4. Your GSEB SSC score card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download SSC score card, take a print out for further references.

The students need to obtain 33 per cent marks to get pass in the Class 10 exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 100 per cent. In the HSC general stream result 2022 declared on June 4, a total of 86.91 per cent students passed successfully.

Live updates

06:32 PM IST
June 5, 2022

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Tomorrow

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of  Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam on Monday, June 6. 



