GSEB 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Board SSC Result Tomorrow; Check Details

GSEB 10th Result 2022: To pass the GSEB SSC 2022 exam, candidates need to secure a minimum grade D in every subject. Those who get an E grade will have to appear for the Gujarat Board 10th supplementary exams.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 7:01 pm IST

Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 will be declared tomorrow
GSEB 10th Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result tomorrow, June 6. The Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 will be announced at 8 am on the official website- gseb.org. To access the Gujarat Board Class 10 result, students will need to enter their log-in credentials- six-digit seat number and roll number. GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

The Gujarat 10th board exams were held from March 28. To pass the GSEB SSC 2022 exam, candidates need to secure a minimum grade D in every subject. Those who get an E grade will have to appear for the GSEB 10th supplementary exams. Students who score below this are termed as failed.

GSEB 10th Result 2022: Websites

  • gseb.org
  • gsebeservice.com

GSEB 10th Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- gseb.org
  • Click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your seat number and roll number.
  • Your GSEB SSC result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the GSEB 10th exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all students were declared pass. In 2020, a total of 60.64 per cent students had cleared the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, while the overall pass percentage was recorded at 66.97 per cent in 2019.

