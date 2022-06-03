GSEB 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Board SSC Result On June 6

  • Home
GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board will announce the GSEB Class 10 result 2022 on Monday, June 6.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 7:37 pm IST

Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 on June 6

GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result 2022 on Monday, June 6. The Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2022 will be declared at 9 am on June 3. Confirming the GSEB 10th result date and time, the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in a tweet, said, "The result of the GSEB Class 10 and Sanskrit first examination of March-April 2022 will be published on June 6, 2022 at 9 am.

Once declared, the Gujarat SSC results 2022 will be made available on the official website- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. To access the Gujarat Board result, students will need to enter their seat number and roll number.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board will announce the HSC 12th General result tomorrow, June 4 at 8 am.

Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- gseb.org
  • Click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link.
  • Enter your roll number and click on submit.
  • Your GSEB SSC results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Gujarat Board SSC exams were held from March 28. To be considered qualified in GSEB 10th exams, candidates will be required to score at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Those who receive an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to improve their performances through supplementary or compartment exams.

