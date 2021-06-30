GSEB 10th Result 2021: Surat Tops Gujarat With Highest A1 Graders

Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB 10th result announced

In all, 2,991 students from Surat city secured A1 grade in GSEB Class 10 exam results which were announced on Tuesday evening. The GSEB 10th results showed that of the 17,186 Al grade students in the state, 2,991 were from Surat. 2,056 students have got A1 grades in Rajkot, 881 students in Ahmedabad city and 1,158 students from Ahmedabad rural got A1 grades.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book.

All the schools are to download GSEB 10th results 2021 from the website using login details and hand it out to the students today.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced Class 10 results on Tuesday in which the highest number of students so far (17,186) managed to secure A1. In 2020, only 1,671 students passed Class 10 board exams with A1 grades. The state government cancelled GSEB 10th board exams this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluated the students on merit-based progression. The state government had earlier approved ‘all pass’ criteria for GSEB SSC students.

Grading System Explained

Those who have scored more than 90 per cent marks gets an A1 grade. Those who score 80% to 90% marks get A grades.

Students with a score of 70% to 80% get B grades.

The lowest score is for those who scored less than 40%. They get D grades.

GSEB Result 2021

The number of students bagging A2 grade this year is 57,362. 100,973 students bagged B1 grade, and 1,50,432 students got B2. For C1 and C2, the number of students is, 1,85,266 and 1,72,253 respectively. 1,73,732 students got D grade.

About 1.36 lakh students got D grades in the Gujarati subject while 2,735,000 got D grades in Mathematics.

In Science subject, about 2,60,000 students got D grade and 8,168 received D grade in English subject.

Sanskrit had the highest number of students who got A1 grades and as many as 35,036 students got A1 grades in Sanskrit.