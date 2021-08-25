  • Home
Gujarat and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Repeater result 2021 has been released today. Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC repeater July 2021 exam can check their results on the official website gseb.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 1:39 pm IST

GSEB 10th Repeater Exam Result Out, Know How To Check
GSEB SSC Repeater result 2021 has been released today
New Delhi:

Gujarat and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Repeater result 2021 has been released today. Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC repeater July 2021 exam can check their results on the official website gseb.org. To check the result, keep GSEB SSC 2021 admit card handy as the students will be required to fill in the asked credentials like their seat number which is mentioned on the admit card.

GSEB Class 10 Repeater Exam Result: Direct Link

GSEB Class 10 Repeaters Exam Result: How To Check

Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC repeaters exam can check their result through the following steps:

  • Go to the official website of GSEB- gseb.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the available Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result link

  • A login window will appear

  • Fill in the login credentials and click on the submit tab below

  • GSEB SSC Repeater result 2021 will appear on the screen.

  • Check the result and save it

  • Take a screenshot and print it out the GSEB result 2021 for future use.

GSEB 10th result
