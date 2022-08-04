Ground Situation In Ukraine Does Not Permit Return Of Indian Students: MEA Tells Rajya Sabha

Image credit: File Photo Ukraine-returned medical students can appear for FMGE exam 2022

The ground situation in Ukraine at present does not permit the return of Indian students, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Rajya Sabha today, August 4. Minister of State, MEA Meenakshi Lekhi said that government has been in touch with the educational authorities in Ukraine regarding the continuation of studies by Indian students. "Ukrainian side has reiterated its willingness to allow Indian students to continue their courses online," she said.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission has recently devised a scheme which allowed final year students who got degrees from their foreign institutes on or before June 30, 2022 be allowed to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate exam. "Upon qualifying the FMGE, such students will be required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years in order to be eligible for registration in India," NMC said in a public notice.

"In pursuance to the order passed by the Supreme Court on April 29, it is informed that the Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medicine course (had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to COVID-19, Russia -Ukraine war etc) and have subsequently completed their studies as also have been granted a certificate of completion of the course by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, shall be permitted to appear in FMG exam," the notice said.

The Supreme Court on April 29 directed the regulatory body to frame a scheme in two months to enable MBBS students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges here as a one-time measure, as reported by PTI.