  • Home
  • Education
  • Ground Situation In Ukraine Does Not Permit Return Of Indian Students: MEA Tells Rajya Sabha

Ground Situation In Ukraine Does Not Permit Return Of Indian Students: MEA Tells Rajya Sabha

"Ukrainian side has reiterated its willingness to allow Indian students to continue their courses online," Minister of State, MEA Meenakshi Lekhi informed Rajya Sabha

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 3:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Rohtak Opens Application For Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management
Delhi University Academic Council Approves First Semester Syllabi Of FYUP
Delhi University Academic Council Approves New UG Admission Process Based On CUET Scores
Jharkhand Assembly Passes Tribal University Bill; Three Other Bills
Lok Sabha Passes Gati Shakti Bill
AMU Drops Works Of 2 Islamic Scholars From Syllabus Following Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content
Ground Situation In Ukraine Does Not Permit Return Of Indian Students: MEA Tells Rajya Sabha
Ukraine-returned medical students can appear for FMGE exam 2022
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

The ground situation in Ukraine at present does not permit the return of Indian students, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Rajya Sabha today, August 4. Minister of State, MEA Meenakshi Lekhi said that government has been in touch with the educational authorities in Ukraine regarding the continuation of studies by Indian students. "Ukrainian side has reiterated its willingness to allow Indian students to continue their courses online," she said.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission has recently devised a scheme which allowed final year students who got degrees from their foreign institutes on or before June 30, 2022 be allowed to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate exam. "Upon qualifying the FMGE, such students will be required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years in order to be eligible for registration in India," NMC said in a public notice.

"In pursuance to the order passed by the Supreme Court on April 29, it is informed that the Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medicine course (had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to COVID-19, Russia -Ukraine war etc) and have subsequently completed their studies as also have been granted a certificate of completion of the course by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, shall be permitted to appear in FMG exam," the notice said.

The Supreme Court on April 29 directed the regulatory body to frame a scheme in two months to enable MBBS students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges here as a one-time measure, as reported by PTI.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Exam FMGE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Phase 2 Shift One Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Paper Pattern, Question Papers
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Phase 2 Shift One Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Paper Pattern, Question Papers
IIM Rohtak Opens Application For Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management
IIM Rohtak Opens Application For Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management
TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download
TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download
KEAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens, Steps To Make Changes
KEAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens, Steps To Make Changes
Kerala NEET 2022 Admission Process And Cutoff
Kerala NEET 2022 Admission Process And Cutoff
.......................... Advertisement ..........................