  • Home
  • Education
  • Gross Enrolment Ratio In Higher Education Improves In 2019-20: AISHE Report

Gross Enrolment Ratio In Higher Education Improves In 2019-20: AISHE Report

AISHE report 2019-20: Gross enrolment ratio in higher education is calculated for the 18-23 age group. It is the ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 3:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AISHE Report 2019-20 Released; Female Enrolment Increased By 18.2% Over 2015-20
31 Engineering Colleges, 38 Polytechnic Institutes Set Up In Last 15 Years: Bihar CM
Indian Council Of Medical Research Announces ICMR JRF 2021 Schedule
Uttar Pradesh Government To Train Madarsa Teachers About Online Mode Of Teaching
QS Rankings: Prime Minister, Education Minister Congratulate Top Indian Institutes
Students Enrolled In Foreign Universities Afraid Of Getting Stuck In India Due To Covid Vaccine Restrictions
Gross Enrolment Ratio In Higher Education Improves In 2019-20: AISHE Report
AISHE report shows improvement in Gross Enrolment ratio (GER), Gender Parity Index (GPI) (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in India is 27.1 per cent for 2019-20, which is an improvement from previous year’s 26.3 per cent, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report has revealed. The report, which has been released today, also shows the GER of female students is at 27.3 per cent, which is higher than 26.9 per cent for male students.

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education is calculated for the 18-23 age group. It is the ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group.

“The GER for female in all social group is highest in Sikkim with 67.6%. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand also have GER of more than 30% for female in all category,” according to the report.

For Scheduled Castes, the ratio is 23.4 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes, it is 18 per cent.

AISHE Report 2019-20Representation of GER According to Gender, Social Group (AISHE Report 2019-20)

The report also shows improvement in Gender Parity Index (GPI). It shows female participation in higher education for all groups is 101 per 100 male.

“I’m pleased to share that the Gender Parity Index in higher education stands at 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19, indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females as compared to males,” said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Total Enrolment in higher education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, which is a growth of 11.36 lakh or 3.04 per cent. The highest number of students are enrolled at the undergraduate level, which is 79.5 per cent of the total enrolment.

Click here for more Education News
Education News AISHE Gross Enrolment Ratio
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AISHE Report 2019-20 Released; Female Enrolment Increased By 18.2% Over 2015-20
AISHE Report 2019-20 Released; Female Enrolment Increased By 18.2% Over 2015-20
KVS Class 1 Admission: First Provisional List To Be Released On June 23
KVS Class 1 Admission: First Provisional List To Be Released On June 23
HPU MAT 2021: Himachal Pradesh University Extends Registration Deadline
HPU MAT 2021: Himachal Pradesh University Extends Registration Deadline
MHT CET 2021: Know Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
MHT CET 2021: Know Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
Karnataka CM Congratulates IISc For Being Ranked Top Research University In World
Karnataka CM Congratulates IISc For Being Ranked Top Research University In World
.......................... Advertisement ..........................