Gross Enrolment Ratio In Higher Education Improves In 2019-20: AISHE Report

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in India is 27.1 per cent for 2019-20, which is an improvement from previous year’s 26.3 per cent, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report has revealed. The report, which has been released today, also shows the GER of female students is at 27.3 per cent, which is higher than 26.9 per cent for male students.

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education is calculated for the 18-23 age group. It is the ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group.

“The GER for female in all social group is highest in Sikkim with 67.6%. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand also have GER of more than 30% for female in all category,” according to the report.

For Scheduled Castes, the ratio is 23.4 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes, it is 18 per cent.

The report also shows improvement in Gender Parity Index (GPI). It shows female participation in higher education for all groups is 101 per 100 male.

“I’m pleased to share that the Gender Parity Index in higher education stands at 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19, indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females as compared to males,” said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Total Enrolment in higher education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, which is a growth of 11.36 lakh or 3.04 per cent. The highest number of students are enrolled at the undergraduate level, which is 79.5 per cent of the total enrolment.