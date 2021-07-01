Gross Enrolment Ratio Improves At All Levels Of School Education: UDISE+ Report

Image credit: Shutterstock Union Education Minister today released the UDISE+ report

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today released the report on United Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-20 for School Education in India which shows that the Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. According to the report, in 2019-20, enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore recording a substantial increase by 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19.

The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed in the year 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to manual data filling in paper format and subsequent feeding at the block or district level, which was in practice in the UDISE data collection system from 2012-13. The present publication relates to UDISE+ data for the reference year 2019-20.

Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels have improved.

The report has also registered an improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, functional computers, and internet facility in 2019-20 over the previous year.

The number of schools with hand wash facility has also increased. In year 2019-20, more than 90% schools in India had hand wash facility as compared to only 36.3% in 2012-13.

Highlights

In 2019-20, total students in school education from pre-primary to higher secondary have crossed 26.45 crore. This is higher by 42.3 lakh compared to 2018-19.

Gross Enrolment Ratio increased to 89.7% (from 87.7%) at Upper Primary level, 97.8% (from 96.1%) at Elementary Level, 77.9% (from 76.9%) at Secondary Level and 51.4% (from 50.1%) at Higher Secondary Level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has improved by nearly 10% in secondary between 2012-13 and 2019-20. GER for secondary has reached nearly 78% in 2019-20, compared to 68.7% in 2012-13.

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has improved by more than 11% in higher secondary between 2012-13 and 2019-20. GER for higher secondary has reached 51.4% in 2019-20, compared to 40.1% in 2012-13.

Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls has increased to 90.5% (from 88.5%) at Upper Primary level, 98.7% (from 96.7%) at Elementary Level, 77.8% (from 76.9%) at Secondary Level and 52.4% (from 50.8%) at Higher Secondary Level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).

Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls at higher secondary level has increased by 13% between 2012-13 and 2019-20. It was 39.4% in 2012-13 and has become 52.4% in 2019-20. The increase is more than that of the boys. GER of boys for higher secondary is 50.5% in 2019-20, it was 40.8% in 2012-13.

Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the GER for girls at both secondary and higher secondary level has increased more than that of the boys.

GER for girls at the secondary level has gone up by 9.6% to reach 77.8% in 2019-20, it was 68.2% in 2012-13.

Facilities In Schools