Image credit: Shutterstock Gross Enrollment Ratio Of Girls Improves With Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme: Ministry

Ministry of Women and Child Development says the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of girl children at secondary level in India has improved by 3.87 percentage points -- from 77.45 to 81.32 -- during the last six years, since the launch of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

During the last six years, the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) has also improved by 16 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 934 in 2019-20.

“During the last 6 years since its inception, the BBBP scheme has been aiming at changing the mindset of the public to acknowledge the rights of the girl child. The scheme has resulted in increased awareness and sensitization of the masses regarding prevalence of gender bias and role of community in eradicating it,” a ministry statement reads.

As per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data, the ministry says, percentage of schools with functional separate toilets for girls has increased to 95.1% in the 2018-19 provisional figure, from 92.1% in 2014-15.

Attitudinal Change

As per the ministry, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been able to bring focus on issues like female infanticide, lack of education amongst girls, etc. “The scheme has successfully engaged with community to defy the age old biases against the girl child and introduce innovative practices to celebrate the girl child.”