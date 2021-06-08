Green Corridor, Paper Choices To Be Part Of Assam's Plans To Conduct Board Exams. Students Unimpressed

Image credit: Shutterstock Green corridor, paper choices to be part of Assam board exams (representational)

Assam government will finalise its SOP for conducting board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in a few days, despite opposition from a large number of students and parents. The SOP is expected to have various measures to ensure that the exams do not lead to a Covid spike – green corridors for the movement of students might be created on the days of the exam. For Class 10 board exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), students might have to write for only three compulsory subjects.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

For the Class 12 board exams under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), several options might be offered to the students; said a senior govt official.

"We will hold the exams with a reduced number of subjects and if necessary, on a reduced number of marks. We are observing the trend of Covid so we might get a window where Covid will be lowest in July and August...we have to complete the exams by August 15," Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu told NDTV.

The minister added that "CBSE has taken the decision taking the entire country into consideration. But here, in Assam, we have managed Covid very well even in the second phase so we are confident that the exams will pass off without trouble".

Bucking the trend, Assam, unlike many other states, has decided to hold both Classes 10, 12 board exams, at a time when the state has over 48 thousand active Covid cases, with a positivity rate of just below 3 per cent and over 3,600 Covid deaths since last year.

Students had tried everything, including Twitter storms, to cancel the exams. Nearly 7 lakh students of both the state boards are eligible to write the exams.

"Online classes were only available to us who can afford mobile phones. What about preparations of poor students who don't have mobile," said Chiranjib Nath, a student from Morigaon district.

Ruma, a science stream student from Jalukbari, Guwahati, said: "The big question is will the government take the responsibility of the lives of the students and their families".

But it's not that all students are against holding exams.

"We are prepared for examinations. In my opinion, exams should be held since this is the correct way for evaluation" said Luna; a student who will appear for the AHSEC board exams.

The powerful students' group - All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has backed the decision.

"The education minister told us that no alternative could be worked out. We have made three points clear – there should not be loss of an academic year, no health hazard for the students, and overall interest of the student community should be safeguarded" said Samujjal Bhattacharjya, the chief advisor of AASU.

The government says it has no other option and thus, while in another two months the students will have to write the exams, it is also going to be a major test for the government to hold board exams without any further spread of the coronavirus.