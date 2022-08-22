  • Home
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Monday the ''greatest tribute'' to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 22, 2022
Greatest Tribute To Gender Justice Would Be To Implement Uniform Civil Code: JNU Vice-Chancellor
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Monday the ''greatest tribute'' to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code. Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar lecture series, she said uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded. The JNU Vice-Chancellor said Dr B R Ambedkar wanted the implementation of a uniform civil code.

"Goa has a uniform civil code which was imposed by the Portuguese so there also Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and everybody has accepted it so why is it that it is not being done. "'Uniformity of laws, their accomplishment as per the Constitution, meant making people progressive and broad-minded to accept the laws put for the society," she said.

Vice-Chancellor was speaking on 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code'. She said "unless we have social democracy, our political democracy is a mirage. "It is pertinent you cannot have a minority having all the rights when the majority does not, sometime you will have a backlash that you will not be able to handle." "The greatest tribute to gender justice would be to implement uniform civil code as ambitioned by Babasaheb," she added.

Talking about the need for reservation for women, she said most would favour it but even today out of 54 universities just six have women vice-chancellors with only one from the reserved category. "The importance of Babasaheb has not been given his space till very recently and it is very important that such speakers should be made a part of even our school education. Babasaheb has become even more relevant today because of gender-based discrimination," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

